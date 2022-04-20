Rape Accused Punished By Victim Family In UP

Mahoba: A rape victim's family in Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh made a bizarre move to settle score with the accused when they kidnapped and tied him with a railway track to get him killed.

However, their move failed as some villagers rushed to save the accused but still the wrist of the victim was chopped off by a train.

He was later taken to district hospital from where the doctors referred him to Medical College in Jhansi. Interestingly the family members of the accused alleged that they lodged the case of kidnapping and if the cops took congnizance then the tragedy could be averted.

Reports said a case was lodged with the Panwadi police station in Mahoba by a lady hailing form Jakha hamlet, alleging that one Santosh Rajput, a resident of the same area had entered her house on May 10 and raped his 13-year-old daughter. The case was registered under the POCSO Act but no action has been taken. Two days later, the family members of Santosh contacted the local police and alleged that the rape victim's family had kidnapped their son and they might kill him. However, the cops again took no cognizance.

Reports said the matter took an ugly turn when on last Tuesday evening, the family members learnt that the girl's family had tied Santosh with the railway track on Jhansi-Manikpur route at Ladpur area of the district to get him crushed to death by the train. They rushed along with some other villagers but till then, Sampark Kranti Express passed through the track chopping off the wrist of the victim. The family took the victim to hospital from where he was referred to Jhansi. Interestingly, even now the cops had not taken any cognizance and just registered cross cases against each other.

Meanwhile in a separate case reported from Etah, a 14 year-old girl was allegedly raped by three youths of her village under Kotwali Dehat police station area.

According to a complaint lodged by victim's father, the girl had gone to relieve herself on Wednesday morning. When she did not return for long, a search was launched and she was found lying in an unconscious state in an agriculture field. She was taken to the district hospital where she claimed that three persons dragged her away to a secluded spot and raped her. The victim also named the accused. An FIR has been lodged and hunt was on to nab the accused. UNI