Siddharthnagar: A man was convicted within five days of hearing in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district on December 17. He was convicted by fast track court.

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter. While speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Siddharthnagar, Vijay Dhull said, "If we complete probe early and present facts to court on time, it will have a deterrent effect on criminals."