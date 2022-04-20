Rape Accused BSP MP Atul Rai Surrenders In Varanasi Court

Varanasi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Ghosi Atul Rai, an accused in a kidnapping and rape case, on Saturday surrendered before the court here.

He was on the run after a woman lodged rape complaint with the police here on May 1. He even did not campaign during the Lok Sabha polls but was among the 10 successful candidates of the BSP in the elections. The BSP MP reached the collectorate at around 1130 hrs and appeared before the Judicial Magistrate (first) Ashutosh Tiwari.

After completing his surrender process, the court sent him to jail on 14 days judicial custody.

Sources said police was unaware about the surrender of the MP and got the information only when he along with his lawyers and supporters reached the court of the CJM this morning.

The police is expected to seek his police remand for interrogation. The MP will also file a bail application before the designated court.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court and even the Supreme Court had rejected the anticipatory bail of Rai forcing him to surrender.

Rai was accused in April of rape by a college student from Ballia in Varanasi who alleged that he took her home on the pretext of introducing her to his wife but then assaulted her. Rai denied the charges but a case was registered at Lanka police station on May 1. He even did not turn up for the oath. UNI