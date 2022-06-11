Rao Inderjit Singh to inaugurate 'Exhibition on ESG - CSG Best Practices' by IICA

New Delhi (The Hawk): As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’s (AKAM) Iconic Week celebrations of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), India Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) will be organising various activities to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence, the glorious history of its citizens, its diversified cultures and the many key achievements.

Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, the Minister of State for Corporate Affairs will be the Chief Guest and Shri Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will preside over the celebrations.

As part of the AKAM celebrations, IICA is organising an “Exhibition on ESG - CSG Best Practices” in collaboration with NITI Aayog, Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and UNICEF wherein renowned organisations Pan-India with impactful CSR are participating to showcase their Best Practices. The exhibition would present a unique opportunity for various stakeholders of the ESG / CSR ecosystem to be abreast of the latest developments happening in these domains. The case studies will also be published in the book/compendium for disseminating to multiple stakeholders.

IICA is also organising three Panel Discussions on:

Impactful CSR towards strengthening ESG

Financial Inclusion and Literacy for Women

Corporate Governance: Evolving Vision for India

Eminent Speakers from Industry/Corporate and Education will be speaking during the panel discussion.

About IICA

The India Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) working under the aegis of Ministry of Corporate Affairs has been established as a think-tank to advance thought leadership in the Indian business environment through research, capacity building and advocacy efforts. The Institution also serves to provide a holistic strategic approach to all issues relating to corporate affairs impacting their governance, regulatory, policy, structural issues keeping the current trends affecting the business ecosystem.



