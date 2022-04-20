Ranvir Shorey tests Covid positive with mild symptoms

Mumbai: Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday informed that he has tested Covid positive, adding he has mild symptoms and has quarantined.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining," Ranvir tweeted on Wednesday.

In a separate tweet, the actor informed: "Thank you all for all the positive vibes and good wishes. My symptoms are mild - so far! I believe I'm on day 3 of being symptomatic. The battle has only just begun. #COVID19 #covidpositive #covidlife."

Netizens, fans and industry colleagues expressed concern and wishing him speedy recovery on social media.

On the work front, Ranvir features in the recently released second season of the web series Metro Park, in which he plays the popular character Kalpesh Patel.

—IANS