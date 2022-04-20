Ranveer Singh marks decade in B'wood with visit to 'sacred chamber of dreams'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh completed a decade in films on Thursday, and he celebrated the moment by returning to his sacred chamber of dreams -- the cinema hall.

Ranveer walked into Bollywood in 2010 as a Delhi boy with his role of Bittoo Sharma in "Band Baaja Baaraat". He went on to win hearts of all and has been dubbed Bollywood 's 'live wire', crafting a unique space with his choice of roles and unconventional style statements.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself posing with his arms wide open in the middle of an empty cinema hall. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the actor can be seen wearing a mask.

"To commemorate my 10 year milestone in the movies....it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams ... it was marvellous," he captioned the post.

In the picture, Ranveer can be seen wearing a tracksuit, a face mask and 3D glasses.

Ranveer has had more hits than misses in his filmography over the years. He has proved his mettle in the various roles in films like "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl", "Lootera", "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela", "Gunday", "Dil Dhadakne Do" and "Bajirao Mastani". He added more power to his star status with the hits "Padmaavat", "Simmba" and "Gully Boy".

Ranveer will soon be seen in "83", where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features wife Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi, along with Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles.

The actor will also reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, "Sooryavanshi", which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai. Ajay Devgn will also reprise his role of Bajirao Singham from Shetty's "Singham" films. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist.

He is also set to reunite with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled "Cirkus", their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play "The Comedy Of Errors", with Ranveer essaying a double role.

—IANS

