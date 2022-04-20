Ranveer Singh goes gaga over Anushka Sharma!

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh is bowled over by his former ladylove � Anushka Sharma yet again. The �Lootera� star, who will soon be seen romancing Anushka in �Dil Dhadakne Do�, took to Twitter to heap praise on his �Band Baajaa Baarat co-star's performance in a song from their upcoming film. Oh, she's a feisty one !!! @AnushkaSharma http://t.co/ZXfqeaaOWD #SwingWithAnushka Interestingly, Ranveear made his debut opposite Anushka and went on to do another film with her- �Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl�. Zoya Akhtar�s �Dil Dhadakne Do� will be his third film opposite Anushka.