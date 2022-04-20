Ranveer Singh bats for Anushka's 'NH10'!

New Delhi: They were once thick friends, and even enticed the audiences on screen with their fresh pairing in 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh were at one point in time seen as a 'couple', reportedly. However, that is thing of the past. Both have moved on in life�both professionally as well as personally. Beautiful Anushka Sharma is ready to rock the theatres this Friday, with her first home production titled 'NH10'. The actress not only is playing the lead in the film , but has also co-produced it. A special screening of 'NH10' was attended by a bevy of stars last night in Mumbai, where Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar and crickter Yuvraj Singh were spotted. Ranveer meanwhile took to Twitter and praised the film. He posted: