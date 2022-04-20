Ranveer Singh's loss is Shah Rukh-Salman's gain?

New Delhi: Ever wondered how it would be to see our favourite 'Karan-Arjun' jodi back on the silver screens? Well, guess it is time for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to treat their fans with a visual delight of seeing them two together on the 70 mm screens. According to a report in HT City, 'Bajrangi Bhaiijaan' Salman has replaced 'Ram-Leela' star Ranveer Singh in a Yash Raj film which will be helmed by none other than maverick director Aditya Chopra. The strongest buzz is that this film will not only have Salman as one of the leads but Yash Raj favourite Shah Rukh too will share the screen space with Sallu. Earlier too reports were rife about the two superstars coming in a film together. Now, after Ranveer's ouster from the film, SRK-Salman fans can expect the unexpected from this one!