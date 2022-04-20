Rani To Debut As A Real Life News Anchor

Mumbai: Actress Rani Mukerji is all set to make her debut as a real life news anchor on one of the TV channels to present cases of juvenile crimes.

This is a part of the promotional campaign for her upcoming film "Mardaani 2".

"'Mardaani 2' is aimed at raising awareness about the heinous crimes committed against women by juveniles in India. And, I will do my bit to bring as much attention to the serious social threat of fast rising violent crimes committed by juveniles. As a part of the promotional campaign, I will debut as a news anchor on one of the country's biggest news channel to read out cases of shocking juvenile crimes happening across the country."

Rani hopes "to make as many fellow countrymen aware of this issue because we are all facing this unknowingly and that needs to change".

"As a woman and a mother, I'm extremely fearful about this social menace from nameless, faceless criminals who are underage and don't look one bit like criminals. We all need to be extremely vigilant to tackle this issue and save our daughters and families who are at high risk," she added.

Directed by Gopi Puthran, "Mardaani 2" focuses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses to young girls. Produced by Rani's husband and Yash Raj Films honcho Aditya Chopra, "Mardaani 2" is set to hit the theatres on December 13.



