Rani Shares Kamal Haasan's Wise Words On Her Height

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji has revealed what actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said to her that made her more self-confident about her height and her brilliant skill-set as an actor.

Rani and Kamal's critically acclaimed movie "Hey Ram" has completed 20 years of its release in the Hindi film industry. The "Mardaani" actress goes down memory lane and shared interesting life lessons that she learnt from the movie, directed by the southern superstar Kamal Haasan.

"'Hey Ram' has been one of my most major learning curves. Getting an opportunity to work with Kamal Haasan for me at that point in my career was something very special because I was always an admirer of his performance and his acting and here I was going to get directed by him. So, I think it was one of those opportunities that I didn't want to let go and I remember going to Chennai for the shoot," she said.

Rani says she loved every second of just being on the sets of "Hey Ram". "What I loved about 'Hey Ram' was the discipline of the entire shoot. There was a bell that used to ring for the take to start, there was a time given for make-up, there was a time given for hair which today is very normal in the way actor's shoot," she said. Rani added: "Today, there is a shoot call, there is a call time, there is make-up time, there is hair time, there is costume time, but in Hey Ram that I actually saw a production house following every aspect of this and that was amazing.

"The first shot used to be taken at 6 in the morning and pack up used to be at the time that the bell used to ring. They used to not go even one minute more than that time and even if there was a take left to be shot like even if we had rehearsed for the shot and the bell rang for pack up we would have to pick up that scene the next day, which for me was completely a new experience because of this work ethic and work discipline on a set." Kamal gave Rani invaluable lessons in building self-confidence.

"I remember in those times, because I am quite short, I remember wearing these platform slippers and Kamalji looked at my slippers and said 'wow, wow what are these!' I said I was very comfortable walking in platform slippers, but, because my height is short. He said 'are you crazy?, just wear flats. You are not to be measured by how tall you are but your achievements will measure who you' are and I think that also stayed with me," she said.



