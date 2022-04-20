Rani Mukherjee Resurrection In West Bengal For BJP Government

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rani Mukherjee resurrection in Kolkata, West Bengal for BJP Government there. Recollect her?(ai kya boltee tu, ai kya main boloon,sun, suna,aatee kya kolkata?kya karoon aa ke main Kolkata?ghoomenge, phirenge, BJP, BJP karenge; vote for BJP karenge aur kya;ai kya bolatee tu...,ai hnaa main boloon) OR Hey what do you say; Hey I want to say,Hear, heard; Will you come to Kolkata? What shall I do in Kolkata,Will roam, wander,campaign for the BJP, BJP Government; What else; will yap BJP, BJP;What do you say ...,Lets be in Kolkata, Yes. …That's now Rani Mukherjee and her BJPisation for, of, by West Bengal and she will exploit herself fully for the BJP Government in West Bengal and after the BJP State Government is in office, she will embark in the state with her hubby Aditya Chopra and kid and 'explore' Kolkata, West Bengal, abode of her Father and the famed Mukherjee family of Mumbai. "Bombayr Mookherjee Poreebaar" of which Rani is a prominent and integral member (as is her cousin famed Kajol) is already undergoing rigorous training from her Kolkata, Poschim Bangla specialising BJP leaders from West Bengal on what to say and what not to say in front of the people so that they ar4e automatically swayed toward the BJP and vote for them left, right and centre en masse without asking any question in the spirit of "kono kothaa hobey naa…vote porrok only BJP-tey…thap, thap, thap…h

Rani Mukherji , the Mumbai film actress, recipient of such accolades as seven Filmfare Awards, her roles have been cited in the media as a significant departure from previous screen portrayals of Indian women. Mukerji has featured in listings of the most popular and highest-paid Hindi film actresses of the 2000s.

Although Mukherji was born into the Mukherjee-Samarth family, in which her parents and relatives were members of the Indian film industry, she did not aspire to pursue a career in film. As a teenager she dabbled with acting by starring in her father's Bengali-language film Biyer Phool and in the social drama Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (both 1996). Mukherji had her first commercial success with the action film Ghulam (1998) and breakthrough with the romance Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Following a brief setback, the year 2002 marked a turning point for her when she was cast by Yash Raj Films as the star of the drama Saathiya.

Mukerji established herself by starring in several commercially successful romantic films, including Chalte Chalte (2003), Hum Tum (2004), Veer-Zaara (2004), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), and the crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli (2005). She also gained praise for playing an abused wife in the political thriller Yuva (2004), a deaf and blind woman in the drama Black (2005) and a Rajasthani bride in the female-led fantasy Paheli (2005). Mukerji then collaborated with Yash Raj Films on several unsuccessful films which led critics to bemoan her choice of roles. This changed when she played a headstrong journalist in the thriller No One Killed Jessica (2011), and further success came for her starring roles in the thrillers Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), Mardaani (2014) and its sequel Mardaani 2 (2019), and the comedy-drama Hichki (2018). The lattermost emerged as her highest-grossing release.

Mukerji is involved with humanitarian causes and is vocal about issues faced by women and children. She has participated in concert tours and stage shows, and featured as a talent judge for the 2009 reality show Dance Premier League. Mukerji is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra, with whom she has a daughter.

Mukerji is considered in the media as one of the most popular and accomplished actresses of Bollywood. As part of a career analysis, Sukanya Verma noted that after making an unconventional debut in films, Mukerji oscillated between success and failure for a few years before achieving "the status of a star, performer and showgirl".Indo-Asian News Service reported that during her initial years in the industry, Mukerji was written off as the successful Kajol's poor cousin for being "plump" and "short".[27] Raja Sen opined that despite that, Mukerji "slogged her way with grit" and emerged as "the most powerful leading lady in Bollywood".