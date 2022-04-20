Rani Mukerji to star in Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment's 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'

New Delhi: On actor Rani Mukerji's birthday on March 21, announced she will be seen next in the film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway', which will be produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

The film revolve around an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country. Currently, in the pre-production stage, the Ashima Chibber directorial is expected to go on floors soon.

Inspired by a true story, the film will mark the actor's first collaboration with Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. Known for her hard-hitting and relevant performances, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star calls it one of the most special and significant films of her career.

Sharing her excitement, the birthday girl said, "There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career."

"I started my career with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I'm announcing a film that is also centred around a woman's resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country, she added."

Earlier, Rani, who has decided to stay away from social media, announced that she will be talking to her fans through Yash Raj Films' Instagram handle on her birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani Mukerji will be next seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The cast also includes debutante Sharvari. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)