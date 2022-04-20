Rani Mukerji shares first picture of Adira on birthday

Mumbai: (PTI) Actress Rani Mukerji Chopra shared the first picture of her and filmmaker-husband Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira. In a heartfelt note shared along with the picture, Rani says she will always encourage her little bundle of joy to follow her heart and be carefree.





The actress said she is in the most beautiful phase of her life and becoming mother has helped her in evolving as a human being. "I have become much calmer...More patient...And more forgiving. It happened overnight one day suddenly...I realised I have changed, again for the better I guess.





"I hope I can bring Adira beautifully...Without any fears, brave, wise, clever, disciplined, well mannered. I want everyone to be proud of her. Even if nobody is...I will always be proud of her...Encourage her to follow her heart....Not get bullied ever...Not to be pressurised for anything in life. Be carefree alway," Rani wrote.





The actress said becoming a mother is "scary" as suddenly the world changes and a new one become the centre of your universe. "I love my baby Adira...Can't live or breathe without her..My life has changed...But for the better... But having a baby is so scary because you suddenly stop living for yourself...You live for you child...As she has given birth to you...A mother!





The 38-year-old actress thanked god for giving her the gift of motherhood. "I am eternally grateful to the Almighty to have given me this blessing in form of Adira! I don't know if anyone understands me at this point of my life...But I am going with the flow. I let anyone and everyone say things to me without reacting sometimes reacting also," the note read.





Adira's birthday also marks the release of Aditya's ambitious young rom-com "Befikre" starring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor.





PTI



