Rane To Chair NE MSME Conclave Along With Assam CM

Union Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Rane would be chairing North East MSME Conclave, along with Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma on 18th November, 2021 in the presence of others senior Ministers of all North-Eastern States and dignitaries at Guwahati. The conclave is organized by the Ministry of MSME and aims at promoting entrepreneurship and trade opportunities for MSMEs in the North-East RegionMSME sector plays a significant role in terms of job creation and expanding manufacturing base. Currently, it consists of over 6 crore units employing over 11 crore people and is a seminal contributor to the economic growth with over 30% of contribution to GDP and over 49% of overall exports from India.India can develop only when we develop the North-east and it is also the top most priority of the Ministry of MSME. The Ministry has special focus on the development of MSMEs in North East Region to bring in economic prosperity to the region and propel their contribution to the nation’s GDP.The correlation between the Indian economy and the MSME sector's performance has never been more aligned. This would continue to grow even closer in the upcoming years. Given the impact of MSMEs on our economy, it is imperative that push is given to promote entrepreneurship amongst the youth and allow them to play an integral role in development of Indian economy thereby realizing the dream of 5 trillion economy.Such conclaves will help North East Region in its efforts towards encouraging entrepreneurship and enhancing competitiveness of the sector in the changed economic scenario. This would also help in developing understanding about the schemes implemented by the Ministry as well as initiate a dialogue with the State Governments and other stakeholders that would help in better planning and execution of policies for the sector.