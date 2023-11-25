Randeep Hooda to marry Lin Laishram on this date

Bollywood's Randeep Hooda Announces Wedding to Lin Laisharam: A Journey Inspired by Mahabharata, Culminating in Imphal Celebration on November 29, 2023.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Actor Randeep Hooda announced his wedding to actor Lin Laisharam.

The actor took to Instagram and announced that they will marry in Imphal on November 29.

He wrote in the caption "We Have Exciting News."

The post included a card picture with a message written on it. The message read, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends."

"We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, in Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."



Even though, earlier, Randeep and Lin never confirmed their relationship in public, the two often post pictures of each other on social media.

This Diwali also, they shared a string of cheerful photos with the caption, "From ours to yours, Happy Diwali."

In August 2023, Lim added fuel to her dating rumours with Randeep by posting an adorable birthday wish for the 'Sarabjit' star.

Lin took to Instagram to wish Randeep with a caption, "Happy birthday my hot fudge."

In October 2022, Randeep seemingly made his relationship Instagram official with Lin. On Diwali, Randeep took to Instagram and shared photos with Lin and his parents.

In one of the images, Randeep and Lin are seen holding diyas in their hands.

Sharing the photos, Randeep wrote, "Love and light to all around the world#happydiwali #diwali2022"

Notably, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.

He will be seen in the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, the film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

He was recently seen in 'Sergeant', a suspense cop-drama.

