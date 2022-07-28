    Menu
    Ranchi Airport On ‘High Alert’ After Bomb Threat

    The Hawk
    July28/ 2022

    The Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi has been put on high alert following a bomb threat earlier today.

    Ranchi: The Ranchi airport has been put on high alert following a bomb threat by an anonymous caller, a top official said. It was, however, later found to be a hoax call, Birsa Munda Airport Director K L Agarwal said. “The airport has been put on high alert. We conducted a thorough security check adhering to the standard operating protocol… This was declared a hoax call,” Agarwal told PTI. “We are planning to take legal action against the hoax caller,” he added.

    Further investigation is underway, officials said. —PTI

