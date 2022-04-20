Ranbir was asked to choose between Katrina and Deepika. This was his reply

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that if he were to choose between two of his former girlfriends, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, he would choose the latter. According to Pinkvilla, a source revealed to a leading daily that the 34-year-old actor�s choice for the 33-year-old star came after his recent podcast show with Neha Dhupia where he spoke about how influential and motivational Katrina had been for him. Ranbir�s personal life has always made headlines, be it his relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif or the break ups. The young Kapoor has not said much about his break up which happened in January. On the work front, he will be seen next in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. The Karan Johar-directed flick will release on October 28.