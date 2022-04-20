Ranbir, Katrina make an appearance at SIIMA

"Jagga Jasoos" stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif made an appearance at the annual South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Abu Dhabi to promote their upcoming film.





The sixth edition of the awards honoured veteran singer- musician P Balasubrahmanyam with the lifetime achievement award for his contributions to the industry.





The event was hosted by actors Sathish and Dhanya Balakrishna and featured special performances by Anu Sitara, Manjima Mohan, Nikki Galrani, Hansika Motwani, Mano and Shriya Saran.





The awards recognised best talent from the cinema down south, cutting across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film circuit as the theme for this year was 'Celebrating the Unity and Oneness of the South Indian Film Industries'.





South Indian movie stars such as Rana Daggubati, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet, Nivin Pauly, Trisha, Nayanthara, Sivakarthikeyan, Lakshmi Manchu, Mohan Babu, and Anirudh Ravichander were also present on the closing night of the two-day film extravaganza.





The ceremony was held in association with Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi).

Previously, the awards have been held in Dubai, Sharjah, Malaysia and Singapore.