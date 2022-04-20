Ranbir-Katrina kiss pic morphed?

New Delhi: Ever since rumours of Ranbir Kapoor's live-in relationship with alleged partner Katrina Kaif made the headlines, they have been at the centre of all speculations. From false engagement rumours to fake intimate photos - Ranbir and Kat have faced the brunt of being a celebrity couple (read rumoured). Recently, a photo of Kat giving a quick kiss to Ranbir that surfaced online has been reported to be a fake. The blue-eye lad's picture has been morphed to have Kat's picture attached to it to give an impression of the damsel planting a loving kiss on Ranbir's cheek. It has also been reported that Kat's photo was also cut out from another event promotion to fit it with the Kapoor lad in one frame. It is high time that such cyber crimes against the celebrities are taken care of and put to rest!