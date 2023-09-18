    Menu
    Ranbir Kapoor looks suave in new poster of ‘Animal’; fans hail it as ‘blockbuster’

    Pankaj Sharma
    September18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Ranbir Kapoor

    Mumbai: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’ on Monday unveiled a new poster of the film, featuring the actor in a tantalising, statement look.

    In the poster, we can see Ranbir donning formal attire- royal blue blazer, matching shirt, and completed the look with square shaped sunglasses. He is looking suave in a long hairstyle, with a cigarette in his mouth, and a lighter in one hand. 

    The poster features Ranbir in a never-seen-before rowdy avatar. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote: “He is elegant He is Wild... You will see his rage on September 28. #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec”. 

    The roaring teaser of the movie will be released on September 28, ie on Ranbir’s birthday. 

    Ranbir’s character promises to be a tour de force, and the teaser is going to be a testament to the intensity, and intrigue that this film promises to deliver. 

    The fans couldn’t contain their excitement after seeing the look of Ranbir, and wrote: “DEKHO WOH AA GYA.” “Next blockbuster,” another wrote.

    “Can't say what is going to happen on its release. But the vibe is.”

    “When a director like Sandeep vanga & an actor like Ranbir Kapoor collaborates...a masterpiece is made...,” commented another

    “Wait and watch Ranbir Kapoor”gushed fans “Faadu poster haii boss.”

    ‘Animal' is a classic saga that brings together Ranbir and the visionary writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 

    This cinematic masterpiece boasts of stellar talents- Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts. 

    It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. 

    The film will release worldwide on December 1, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

    —IANS

