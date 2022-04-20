Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to romance on screen yet again?

Mumbai: Real life couple- Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif � may extend their real life equation on the silver screen yet again, latest buzz suggests. According to Mid-day.com report, Ranbir and Katrina may be a part of a Yash Raj Films production. However Yash Raj Films are tight-lipped about the same and have refused to either confirm or deny the rumour. The two, who have worked in Rajkumar Santoshi�s �Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani� and Prakash Jha�s �Rajneeti�, are currently busy with Anurag Basu�s �Jagga Jasoos�. And if the speculations turn out to be true, then the two real life lovebirds may be seen together again on the big screen.