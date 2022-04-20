Mumbai: Real life couple- Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif � may extend their real life equation on the silver screen yet again, latest buzz suggests. According to Mid-day.com report, Ranbir and Katrina may be a part of a Yash Raj Films production. However Yash Raj Films are tight-lipped about the same and have refused to either confirm or deny the rumour. The two, who have worked in Rajkumar Santoshi�s �Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani� and Prakash Jha�s �Rajneeti�, are currently busy with Anurag Basu�s �Jagga Jasoos�. And if the speculations turn out to be true, then the two real life lovebirds may be seen together again on the big screen.
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to romance on screen yet again?
April20/ 2022
