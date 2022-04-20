Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to get engaged soon?

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif haven�t yet admitted to being in a relationship. They have categorically denied contemplating marriage, but the latest buzz paints a contradictory picture. Speculations are rife that the Kapoor family is keen to formalise the relationship between Ranbir and Katrina. The two may have an engagement or a roka later this month. Ranbir is currently busy promoting his upcoming film �Bombay Velvet� and Katrina is gearing up for her Cannes debut. The two will be free by the end of the month, when a roka is reportedly being planned. However, Ranbir has denied plans of marriage in the near future. He has confessed to being in love but hasn�t yet named his ladylove. Nonetheless, we all know who she is. The couple dined with the Kapoor family a few days back. Pictures of Katrina with the Kapoors were all over social networking sites. So will Ranbir and Katrina officialise their relationship soon? Let�s wait and watch.