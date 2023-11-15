    Menu
    Ranbir Kapoor at Wankhede to cheer for Team India, wishes luck to 'Men in Blue'

    Pankaj Sharma
    November15/ 2023
    Actor Ranbir Kapoor

    Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to witness the World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand on Wednesday.

    He interacted with sports commentator Jatin Sapru, former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and former India Team head coach Ravi Shastri and discussed the game of cricket.

    Ranveer interacted with sports commentator Jatin Sapru

    Interestingly, Ranbir came to the stadium wearing a blue colour making him a part of the blue wave that erupts in the stands when the Indian players set foot on the ground.

    Ranbir also recalled watching MS Dhoni lifting the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy in 2011 at Wankhede Stadium. Visuals of him watching the iconic match while being seated in the stadium also played on the screen.

    Ranveer recall 2011 WC

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of 'Animal'. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed the film, which will hit the theatres on December 1.

    —ANI

