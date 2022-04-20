Ranbir Kapoor announces new film 'Animal'

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor started the new year with a new film announcement. Ranbir will soon be seen in the crime drama titled Animal, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

The film will be directed by Kabir Singh maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

"During the pandemic we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role," Ranbir said.

"I'm a huge admirer of both of his movies and really looking forward to our creative collaboration. Bhushan Kumar sir is one of the producers who is backing strong content entertaining cinema and his immense knowledge of music will be seen in 'Animal'. I am so grateful to work with such a great ensemble cast, I can't wait to start shoot for 'Animal'," he added.

The title of the film was announced with a glimpse to background music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, while Ranbir's voiceover gives a glimpse of what to expect from the film.

Vanga shared: "I'm very excited to call action and cut on Ranbir Kapoor. The exemplary Anil Sir, Bobby Ji and the sprightly Parineeti will be adding so much to the film."

"While working and seeing his passion for filmmaking, I knew I had to work with Sandeep again. When he narrated the script of 'Animal' I knew we had a winner. Ranbir fits the role to the T. With his process of working on every character he plays will just uplift his role and add so much to the film. I am grateful to both Anilji and Parineeti, with whom I am working again, that they agreed to complete this power-packed cast," said Bhushan Kumar.

The dialogues of the film are being penned by writers Siddharth-Garima, who were also part of the Kabir Singh team.

