Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif�s lovey dovey Valentine�s Day celebrations in Delhi!

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif celebrated love and being together on the Valentine�s Day. Yes, we hear that Ranbir, who was busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali�s Tamasha invited Kat to join him in Delhi. And the Phantom actress obliged. The duo spent some quality time during Kaif�s three day visit to the capital. Ranbir had bashed V-Day celebrations during an event in Delhi. When he was quizzed about his plans, the actor said, �I don�t think I have ever celebrated Valentine�s Day. I think it was created by Archies gallery, Hallmark and all� not really something to take that seriously at all.� That might just be true, for this couple is often globe-trotting and vacationing with each other. Be it the infamous bikini outing in Spain or then their hush-hush meetings and movie sessions in Mumbai, the Bombay Velvet actor and his ladylove take time out from their busy schedules to be with each other. It seems Katrina had returned from Kashmir for a ten day break and was to join Aditya Roy Kapoor for the next schedule of Fitoor in Delhi. The actress decided to head straight to Delhi and be with Ranbir and even planned to meet his sister Ridhima there.