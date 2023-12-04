Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' crosses Rs 300 crore mark in three days

Box Office Roars: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Creates a Worldwide Sensation with a Massive ₹356 Crore Gross in its Opening three days!

Mumbai: Crime drama Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has raised Rs 356 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.



Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of Animal on X.



"Box office tsunami! Weekend collection Rs 356 crore worldwide gross," the post read.

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.



It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.



Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

—PTI