Ranbir, Anushka's retro style in `Mohabbat Buri Bimari`

New Delhi: After the peppy track `Fifi` from `Bombay Velvet`, the makers are out with yet another feet-tapping track, `Mohabbat Buri Bimari`. The second song from the Ranbir-Anushka starrer is finally out after a week long anticipation and how! Composed by Amit Trivedi and mixed by Mickey McCleary, the song transports you back to the 60's in look and feel. Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have donned the retro look, swinging and swaying to the moves of that era which syncs in with the song beautifully. While Anushka's fiery look has that added oomph, Ranbir's killer style can sweep you off your feet. One can also catch a brief glance of filmmaker Karan Johar in the song.