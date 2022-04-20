Ramvilas Vedanti Gets Threat Call, FIR Registered

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered over a threat call received by Ram Janambhoomi Nyas senior member Ramvilas Vedanti here.

The FIR was registered on Sunday night at the Vibhuti Khand police station in Gomti Nagar area of the state capital on the directive of district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, officials said on Monday.

According to the report, the saint received the threat call on his mobile at his Lucknow residence on Sunday night and he immediately informed it to the DM. Police said that they are investigating the matter and the call is being traced.

Ramvilas Vedanti has recently announced that the Ram Temple at Ayodhya would be constructed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He even went to the extent of saying that the mosque was demolished without any permission and hence there is no need of any permission for the construction of the temple, which will be done any time. UNI