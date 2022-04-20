Rampur Terror Attack: Four Get Capital Punishment, One Life Term

Rampur: A local court on Saturday announced capital punishment to four out of the six convicted in the Rampur CRPF camp terror attack case of January 2008.

The convicts sentenced for capital punishment were Imran Shahzad, Farooq, Sabauddin and Sharif.

Another convict Jang Bahadur was awarded life term and fourth convict Faim, given 10 years of imprisonment.

Two of the convicts who were given capital punishment, belong to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Additional District and Session Judge Sanjay Kumar announced the punishment after convicting them on Friday.

The court on Friday had convicted Mohammed Sharif, Jang Bahadur, Imran Shahzad, Mohammed Farooq and Sabauddin after they were been found directly involved in the attack.

Fahim Ansari was acquitted of the charge of waging a war against the state (Section 121) but held guilty for holding fake passports and illegal weapons.

The acquitted are Gulab Khan and Kausar Farooqi. Khan hails from Baheri village of Bareilly, while Farooqi is a resident of Kunda in Pratapgarh.

The six convicted were found guilty under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 200 of the IPC .

Faim Ansari and Sabuddin were also accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attack but acquitted by the court.

Imran and Mohd.Farooq belong to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Sabauddin is from Madhubani (Bihar), Jang Bahadur from Moradabad, Mohd Sharif from Khajuria village in Rampur and Fahim Ansari from Goregaon, Mumbai.

In a pre-dawn attack on January 1, 2008, a CRPF group camp in Rampur was attacked by terrorists, claiming the lives of seven jawans and a rickshaw-puller. Eight persons, including three CRPF constables, were injured in the attack.

Earlier, the accused, lodged in the Bareilly and Lucknow jails, were brought to Rampur under a strong security cover on Saturday. UNI



