Rampur DM Court Orders Azam Khan To Vacate PWD Land, Pay Fine Of Rs 3.27 Cr

Rampur: As Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan is in action everyday, the UP government has decided to corner him on those actions!

The district magistrate has ordered immediate steps to be taken against illegal grabbing of land in Rampur for setting up of his private university, and also removal of the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University built on PWD land within 15 days and has fined Rs 3.27 crore.

Earlier, the authorities and police had registered 27 criminal cases against Azam Khan and others in the land grabbing case while putting his name as a land mafia on the official website.

But on Thursday, the DM sadar court of SDM Sadar Prem Prakash Tiwari, issued order to Azam Khan and others to vacate the PWD land within 15 days otherwise it will be demolished .The court has also asked the University to pay a fine of Rs 3,27,60,000 for their illegal act.

Besides this, the court has also ordered that till the land is being vacated, the accused should deposit Rs 9.10 lakh per month with the PWD. Azam Khan has been accused of grabbing land of the poor and others for his private university. The government is also holding a separate SIT probe into the matter. UNI