Ramp Up COVID-19 Testing Amid Festive Season: U'khand CM To District Officials

Dehradun: After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed authorities to ramp up testing and ensure that people follow all health protocols amid the ongoing festive season.

During the meeting with the officials, Singh specifically asked authorities of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsingh Nagar and Nainital to make extended efforts to organise public awareness campaigns.

"People must continue wearing masks, maintain social distancing and frequently sanitise their hands in market places for the next 15 days. Authorities must also ensure that results of COVID tests reach people within 24 hours in urban districts and within 48 hours in rural districts," Rawat said.

Participants of the meeting included Secretary of Health Amit Negi, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, District Magistrates of several districts, among others. There are currently 4,251 active coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand, as per data from the Union Health Ministry. As many as 61,451 people have recovered after being treated for the disease, while 1,086 succumbed to the virus in the state so far. —ANI