Ramotsav 2024: Yogi Instructs Officials To Ensure Complete Accommodation Arrangements For Devotees In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: In line with the preparations for the upcoming events in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assigned tasks to officers to ensure complete accommodation arrangements for the devotees arriving in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan after January 22.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, "CM Yogi Adityanath has prepared a blueprint and assigned tasks to officers to ensure complete arrangements for accommodation, food, shelter and cleanliness for devotees coming to Ayodhya for Ramlala's darshan after January 22."

Notably, the Chief Minister has visited many states in the last several months and invited people across the country to visit Ayodhya after the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Following the directives of the Yogi government, arrangements are currently being made at the administrative level to accommodate 30,000 people every day.

Considering the increasing number of devotees, additional arrangements will also be made.

In recent days, during his visit to Ayodhya, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of cleanliness, hospitality, and good behaviour to ensure everything is for the event during inspection and review meetings.

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the local administration is making elaborate preparations for the lodging of devotees and tourists. For this, arrangements are being made in hotels, Dharamshala, guest houses, homestays, paying guest accommodations, tent cities, shelter places, dormitories etc.

According to the current preparations, 7,200 people per day (PPD) will be accommodated in 60 hotels with 40 rooms each.

There is an estimated arrangement of 17 halls and 2,742 rooms in 171 Dharamshala-Guest Houses. Considering the accommodation plan for four people in 2,742 rooms and five people in 17 halls, it is anticipated that a total of 11,818 pilgrims, and devotees (PPDs) can stay in Ramnagari and partake in darshan and worship.

As per the release, significant progress has been made under the Homestay-Paying Guest scheme in Ayodhya.

Currently, 570 properties have been onboarded. Each homestay consists of four rooms, accommodating a total of 4,400 people per day based on two persons per room.

At the government level, arrangements are being made for accommodating a total of 5400 people in two tent cities (accommodating 200 people each) and three shelter places (accommodating 5100 people).

Additionally, as per the arrangement of the dormitory, arrangements for 700 beds in the proposed dormitories in three commercial complexes are being made.

During CM Yogi's recent visit to Ayodhya, he inspected several tent cities and instructed to increase homestay-paying guests and tent cities given the unprecedented increase in several tourists and devotees coming here. Besides the administrative-level arrangements, he urged the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and other related organizations to enhance their arrangements.

He emphasized increasing the accommodation capacity given further increase in the arrangement for accommodation of 30 thousand people every day

The Chief Minister has also given instructions to welcome, respect, and treat guests following the tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (guests are like gods).

The place should be kept clean, with good sanitation facilities, warm water provision, and well-maintained bedding.

Those deployed here should treat the staying guests with kindness, work with a service-oriented spirit, and ensure the regular cleanliness of restrooms for both women and men, without any negligence. —ANI