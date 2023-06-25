Ramnath Goenka Was Bright Pole Star Of Media World: CM Yogi

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday described freedom fighter and the founder of the reputed daily, The Indian Express, Ramnath Goenka, as a bright 'pole star' of the media world during the inauguration program of Ramnath Goenka Marg in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the inauguration event, the CM said Goenka staked everything to protect media freedom and democracy during the Emergency. Paying rich tributes to Goenka at the event, Adityanath said, "June 25, 1975, is considered a black chapter in the history of Indian democracy because of suppression of the freedom of speech. At that time, the late Ramnath Goenka was the bright pole star of the media world, who put everything at stake to protect media and democracy. He will be remembered respectfully whenever democracy and journalism are discussed."

He added that Goenka fought a long battle and was a warrior in India's freedom struggle.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, he launched the 'The Indian Express' in the year 1936 and worked to give voice to the common man, the UP CM said.

"He showed the way the role that the media should play in a democracy," the CM added, eulogising the state stalwart.

He said Goenka set the standards of an "unbiased media" and had a deep association with the Nationalist Media Mission.

"From fighting for independence to saving democracy, the contributions of the late Ramnath Goenka cannot be forgotten," stated the CM. State Minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi), Express Group Director Anant Goenka, Indian Express Editors Rajkamal Jha and Unnishankar, Bandita Mishra, Coomi Kapoor, Jansatta Editor Mukesh Bhardwaj and all the employees of Express Group were present at the event. —ANI