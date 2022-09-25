Ramlila Begins With The Chant Of Jai Shri Ram At ITI Ground

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Ramlila, to be held under the aegis of Shri Ramlila Committee at ITI Ground of the city, was inaugurated with the slogan of Jai Shri Ram. During this, the scene of Sita's birth was staged on the stage amid heavy rain. Earlier, the chief guest and religious leaders inaugurated the stage by cutting the lace. Like every year, this year also Shri Ramlila is being organized under the aegis of Shri Ramlila Committee at ITI Ground of the city. In which on the first day Acharya Vivek Maharaj of Harichand Guruchand Dharma Mandir, Mahant Rajendra Agrawal of Balaji Mandal Dineshpur, Baba Amrik Singh, patron of Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur, Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar and former Nagar Panchayat President Kabal Singh jointly performed Ramlila by cutting lace. launched. During this, the atmosphere of the city remained Ram Maya due to the chanting of Jai Shri Ram and Vedic chants. Later, local artists staged the birth of Sita brilliantly on the stage. The program could not continue due to rain that hindered the program. On this occasion, Shri Ramlila Committee President Yogesh Miglani, Dear Ram Sharma, Rajesh Narang, Deepak Makkar, Ashok Kalra, Himanshu Sarkar, Gopal Chakraborty, Shivam Chawla, Anil Rautela, Deepak Chawla, Vikas Arora, Satish Rajpal, Paras Chawla, Abhishek Narang, Many people including Pramod Arora were present.