Ramgarh Encounter: Tunnel having 'opening on Indian side' helped terrorists to infiltrate, say sources

Jammu: (UNI) Terrorists infiltrated through tunnel allegedly had an opening facing towards Indian side near a forward Border Outpost in Ramgarh sector of Samba district, sources claimed today.



BSF eliminated three terrorists and foiled and infiltration bid yesterday in village Chambliyal of Ramgarh sector of Samba.

"The tunnel had developed opening towards Indian side on an agricultural land close to Satwal Border Outpost in Chambliyal village of Ramgarh Sector,'' sources told UNI.

Sources also added that the terrorists when noticed by the BSF troops during infiltration, hide themselves inside the nearby tube-well before they were neutralised.

"There were reportedly four terrorists out of which one managed to return from the tube,'' sources claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that BSF Chief K K Sharma in the national capital on the eve of 51st Rasing Day of the Force said that after the operation got over at the Chamliyal BoP (border outpost), the fence was and there was no breach but in the morning, a small sized tunnel of the size of 2?2 metres was detected.

The tunnel was found in a field where farming is done and has soft soil,'' he said adding that the rube tunnel is about 75-80 metres from the IB and about 35-40 metres from the fence.

BSF on the intervening night of Nov 28 and 29 at around 2330 hours BSF troops observed suspicious movement of elements in the general area of Ramgarh Sector of Jammu Frontier following which quick reaction teams swung into action immediately and laid a full proof cordon in the area under observation.

The three neutralised militants carried 18 magazines around 25 live grenades, three IED waist belts, five chain IEDs (used to blow up railway tracks) and one wireless set besides huge cache of arms and ammunition.





UNI

