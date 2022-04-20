Ramesh Sippy: 'Soorma Bhopali Will Not Die, Jagdeepji Will Live On With Us'

Mumbai: "Sholay" director Ramesh Sippy cannot get over the fact that comedian Jagdeep, who brought alive the evergreen Soorma Bhopali in his all-time blockbuster, is no more.

"It is really sad to know that Jagdeep is no more. What a wonderful character it was, what a wonderful actor he was... (What a) Wonderful father he has been. I am sure everybody loved him. He gave me the wonderful character of Soorma Bhopali. He brought it to life," said the filmmaker.

"He gave it so much of himself and so easily with a flair. That is a wonderful thing about a really good actor. If an actor can do comedy, he is a really good actor. His sense of timing, gestures -- everything combined in a wonderful way that Soorma Bhopali came to life," he added.

The director continued: "Of course, Dharmendra and Mr Amitabh Bachchan were fabulous support. But he brought it to life. Soorma Bhopali was his creation and today we shall miss him, we will always miss him, but he will always be there with us through this character." "Soorma Bhopali will not die, Jagdeepji will live on with us. My condolences to his family. He leaves behind a tremendously talented legacy with Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri and now grandson Meezan. I convey my condolences to them," he added. Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 81. He was laid to rest at Mumbai''s Mazgaon cemetery on Thursday. --IANS