Ramesh Pokhriyal Thanks Home Ministry For Permit To Reopen Schools From Oct 15

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allowing to reopen schools from October 15 in a graded manner. "Home Ministry has allowed states to open schools from October 15 in a graded manner. I am grateful to the Home Minister for permission to reopen schools. The Home Ministry and Health Ministry have cooperated with the Education Ministry. Whether it be the conducting of JEE, NEET or the final exams, they have been really helpful," Pokhriyal said in a video message.

He asserted that the Education Ministry's priority is the academic future of students by giving importance to their safety and security amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Union Education Minister maintained that there should be "no politics on education" and the academic year of the students should be saved.

"Our objective is that the academic year of the students should be saved. My request is that vested interests should not do politics on the subject of education. The 33 crore students of our country should fight with the coronavirus education and emerge victorious in the battle," he said. On Wednesday, the Home Ministry issued unlock guidelines for schools, which states: "For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15, 2020 in a graded manner." "The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions--Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so," it added. —ANI