Ramdev To Assist UP Board In Drawing Up Yoga Syllabus

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UP Board) has sought help from Yoga Guru Ramdev's Patanjali Yogapeeth (trust) to come up with a syllabus for Yoga, to be taught from classes IX to XII. At least 20 marks have been fixed for the course in exams. Official sources here today said teachers will receive training from Patanjali Yogapeeth for teaching 'asanas' (yogic postures). The UP government had already proposed the schools and colleges to include yoga as a separate chapter from 2017-18 session. The move was taken after receiving Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions to make Yog Shiksha Kaaryakram (Yoga education programme) mandatory in government schools. Sources said four yoga experts from Patanjali Yogapeeth were called to devise the syllabus and pattern of question papers. Two officials from Allahabad coordinated with them to divide the syllabus, as per the classes. All of them were part of the committee, set up for finalising the syllabus for yoga. Officials said it has been decided to incorporate yoga chapters in the existing moral science book, 'Naitik Shiksha Khel Evam Sharirik Siksha'. The book is taught from classes IX to XII. "The paper will have 20 compulsory marks in exams.The committee will place its proposal before the board on April 26, which will be forwarded to the State Education Department (secondary) for approval," Shail Yadav, Secretary, UP Board, had said earlier. UNI