Ramdev Confers Deeksha On 90 Sanyasis

Haridwar: Yoga guru Ramdev launched a new initiative on the occasion of Ramnavami today with an avowed aim to make India a spiritual superpower by conferring deeksha on a batch of around 90 sanyasis (renunciates) groomed by Patanjali.

The deeksha was accorded to 51 sanyasis and 39 sanyasins on the banks of the Ganga in the holy city by Ramdev in the presence of their family members.

Welcoming their initiation into a life of renunciation, the yoga guru said nothing could be more glorious than the act of offering oneself to sainthood and the service of the nation.

He also thanked the families of his disciples now groomed as sanyasis for dedicating their wards to the noble mission of national service through cultural and religious conservation.

Rituals like havans and yagyas were being performed at a wooden yagyashala at Rishigram within Patanjali precincts since Mar 21 as a prelude to the deeksha ceremony held on the banks of the Ganga today under the supervision of the yoga guru and his aide Balkrishna. Those who received deeksha today represent different sections of the society including Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shoodras who have been educated in the Vedas and Upanishads under Ramdevs tutelage.

Some of them also hold masters degrees inï¿½ engineering and management from prestigious institutions. Groomed under the guru-shishya tradition, these sanyasis will carry forward the age-old tradition of Rishis in the country, Ramdev told reporters. The first batch of around 90 sanyasis and sanyasins given deeksha today is part of the yoga gurus plans to groom 1000 sanyasis and dedicate them to the service of the nation to make the latter a spiritual superpower by 2050. PTI