Ramdev's Show Leads To Clash Between Yadav, Brahmin Organisations

Ghaziabad: First, the Brahmin Mahasabha took objection to Baba Ramdev's show on Discovery JEET, which it said spoke against the Brahmins, portraying them in poor light. The Mahasabha asked for criminal action against the show "Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh".Then the Ghaziabad unit of All India Yadava Mahasabha got into the action and demanded action against the Brahmin Mahasabha for protesting against Ramdev.Produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Watergate Production, the Discovery JEET project is a scripted biopic series tracing Baba Ramdev's journey from a life of anonymity to a renowned yoga guru and business leader. K.P. Yadav, Vice President of UP Yadava Mahasabha, said the Brahmins had been "dividing the society since ages" and Ramdev had said the right things about Brahmins' role. He praised the yoga guru for having "courage to expose" Brahmins in the show that premiered on February 12. The All India Yadava Mahasabha has summoned a meeting on February 25, to discuss the issue in detail. The Yadava Mahasabha, in turn, has asked for action against Brahmin Mahasabha.According to sources, the makers of the show have, meanwhile, asked for the security to be stepped up for them. --IANS