Ramayana Museum, Cultural Centre to be established on 10 acres in Ramasnehi Ghat between Ayodhya, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): An international level 'Ramayana Museum and Cultural Center' will be established on 10 acres of land at Ramasnehi Ghat between Ayodhya and Lucknow.

This will enable people to get "grand and divine darshan" of the entire life of Lod Ram in one location instead of flitting from city to city.

The museum will have performaces of the Ramayana through puppets from Russia, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and others including from India.. In addition, a kitchen with dishes from Madhubani, Awadh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka etc. will be operated. Prabhu Shriram temple will be built for the living room and pooja recitation.

Envisaged by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, construction of the 'Ramayana Museum and Cultural Center' is proposed to take shape in about 10 acres of land marked on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway, 54 km from Lucknow and 64 km from Ayodhya.

Ramayana-Arts, Culture, Handicrafts, Folk Cuisine, Ramayana Vishwa Yatra Vithika, 'Ram Van Gaman Marg', Ramayan based art gallery, Ramayan based library, research and publication center, presentation of Ramayana through puppetry, Ramlila performances in the campus.

Along with Ramlila training center, a special center for handicrafts of Ramayana will be established in the form of souvenir shapas.

Construction will be done keeping in mind arrangements for the stay of the state, foreign and foreign tourists in the campus. Large rooms, rooms for group passengers, some dormitories and some single rooms will be built. Four large rooms will be built for administrative control. Passengers will have the facility of group hymns in the morning and evening during a short rest. Multilevel parking will be provided for 50 years according to the requirement of about 100 years. About 20-20 toilets for women and men will be built.

Director of the Department of Culture, Shishir said that the land has been found in Gram Bhavaniyapur Khevli, Barabanki for the establishment of 'Ramayana Museum and Cultural Center'.

DPR is preparing IIT Kharagpur. Only then the cost of the project will be known. However, it is expected that there will be a project of 150 crore, which will be completed in phases. Having built the stage, will first stage the Ramlila and introduce some folk dishes. It will be run by Ayodhya Research Institute.

These are the features--Ramayana World Yatra Vithika--The culture of Rama is present in all the countries of the world, due to which the related photographs, videos will be shown interesting and virtual. Continuous singing and video based on 7 episodes of Ramcharitmanas--Tulsidas is famous Ramcharitmanas in India and the world, which will be shown along with the singing style as well as the catchy video.

Ram Vanagaman Marg: Virtual and video of 280 sites will be shown as Ram Janaki and Ram Vanagaman Marg.

Ramayana based art gallery: A gallery of paintings of Ramayana will be produced in folk painting, miniature style and modern painting style.

Ramakatha in handicrafts: Handicrafts are available in all styles of the country, such as terracotta, cast, metal, paper massey, textiles and stones, which will be put on display state-wise and sold as souvenir shapers.

Ramayana-based library, research and publication center: Ramayana and other published works will be displayed in all languages of India and the world. Also will be given for sale.

Presentation of Ramayana through puppetry: Ramayana will be performed in a puppet at regular intervals on a small platform. In these, puppets of all styles of India including Russia, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand etc. will also be invited according to the calendar.

Presentation of Ramlila: The traditional Ramlila rendition of two hours of Ayodhya will be done regularly as per the calendar between 6 pm and 8 pm daily.

Ramlila Training Center: Ramlila training will also be done.

Sabri Cuisine Ashram / Sita Rasoi: Kitchens with dishes of Madhubani, Awadh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka etc. will be operated for the main dishes of Ram Vangaman and Ram Janaki Marg.

Place of worship: Temple of Lord Rama will also be constructed, where travelers will be able to see and worship.

Panchavati: In the forest area, there will be separate plantations of the Ramayana trees in a rectangular form. Souvenir Shapes: Souvenir Shapes will be made exclusively for tourists and devotees from India and abroad, with different items available for sale for rural devotees and VIPs. (ANI)