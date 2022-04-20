Ramateertham: BJP Andhra chief faints after scuffle with police, spokesperson detained

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh President Somu Veerraju fainted in a scuffle with police, who was trying to detain him, at the Ramateertham on Thursday.

A tense situation prevailed at Ramateertham as many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders tried to visit the temple and were later detained. Veerraju fainted during a scuffle with the police.

BJP leaders Nagothu Ramesh and Bhanuprakash Reddy were also detained by the Andhra Pradesh police.

In a controversial remark, Ramesh said that the persons who vandalised the idol will be beheaded.

"Jagan is playing vote bank politics, he is fielding other religion's people. This will not continue for a long time. We will definitely teach him a lesson. As followers of Lord Hanuman, we will take responsibility if the government continues not to respond on the desecration of Lord Ram idol, we will try to behead that culprit who beheaded Lord Ram's idol. Jagan only will be responsible and answerable for any situation that will take place in the state," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP's official state spokesperson Suhasini and Member of Legislative Council Madhav were also detained by the police from Visakhapatnam. They were going to visit Ramaateertam. Former Member of the Legislative Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju has been placed under house arrest at Seethammadhara.

BJP State General Secretary Vishnuvardhan was also detained in the temple's vicinity. This is the second time that the BJP leaders tried to visit at Ramateertham where Lord Rama idol was 'beheaded'.

"Today we came to Ramateertham as per the call given by BJP state unit. Me and Ramesh Naidu went to the temple. We appeal to all Hindus not to lose confidence. We have the blessings of Lord Hanuman. Police have arrested us. Our agitation will not stop," Bhanuprakash Reddy said.

Member of Parliament GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted, "In the morning, I spoke to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on the phone and informed him about the ongoing developments. I have described the manner in which BJP leaders are being brutally arrested."

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy claimed that there are 'political motives' behind the attacks on temples and said that stern actions will be taken against those who spread hatred amongst castes and religions. (ANI)