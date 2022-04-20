Ramakant Yadav To Re-Join SP On Oct 5

Azamgarh: Uttar Pradesh Congress could face another setback with senior politician from Purvanchal, Ramakant Yadav, who had joined the party before the Lok Sabha polls, likely to return to his parent outfit Samajwadi Party.

Though his supporters claim it to be just a 'Ghar Vapsi' of the leader, but the decision could jolt the Congress and even to some extent to the ruling BJP. Ramkant Yadav, a known political face of Purwanchal, had joined the Congress and contested from Bhadoi Lok Sabha seat after the BJP refused to give him ticket from Azamgarh seat. However, Yadav, lost from Bhadoi.

On the other hand in Azamgarh, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, won by a landslide margin against the BJP.

The new political equation after rejoining of Ramkant Yadav in the SP would strengthen the SP in the region.

"The four-time MP Ramkant has already left the Congress and will join the SP very soon. He had already discuss all options with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and the joining would be held in Lucknow on October 5," a senior leader , close to Ramkant Yadav told UNI here on Tuesday.

Ramkant Yadav too said only SP is fighting for the cause of the backwards and poor and thus he would like to join the party to serve the community. It is also said that the rejoining of Ramkant Yadav in the SP was instrumental by senior SP leader and Maharastra party chief Abu Asim. Ramakant Yadav was member of the UP assembly for four terms from 1985 to 1995 and there after became Lok Sabha member for another four terms from 1996 to 2014. UNI