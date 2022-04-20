Ram Temple: Mahaveer Seva Trust To Give Rs 10 Cr

Ayodhya: After decks have been cleared for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, various organisations joined their hands for donations and help for the construction of the temple.

Patna-based Mahaveer Seva Trust, headed by former IPS Acharya Kishore Kunal, has announced to give Rs 10 crore for the Ram temple, with giving Rs 2 crore every year for the next five years.

"We are ready to give more if required, besides, our Trust would run a Ram Rasoi, a free food supply to the pilgrims at the Ramjanmbhoomi," he said. Meanwhile, experts feel that it will take at least five years to complete the construction of a grand Ram temple, if the work starts now with over 200 artisans working 24x7.

The work of carving stones for the temple was going on in the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala (workshop) since 1992 but it was stopped earlier this week. Anubhai Sompura, the main supervisor of the workshop, told this reporter on telephone from Gujarat that the proposed temple was would be built on the design prepared by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). "If the trust approves the same design, it will take at least five years to complete the temple," he said. Sompura said that the whole structure would have 250 pillars of which 106 were ready. Even the main gate is ready. "We have enough pillars and material to start the construction. We will have to work simultaneously on two fronts – at the temple site and in workshop. Then only we will be able to complete the construction in time," he said. UNI