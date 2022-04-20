Ram temple trust steps into virtual world, to launch website

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is going to enter the virtual world soon. In addition to Twitter and Facebook, the trust is also preparing to launch its official website.

Trust member Dr Anil Mishra told IANS that the Facebook page has already been launched. A letter has been sent to Twitter to get it''s handle verified. Now, all updates related to temple construction will be posted here for the information of the people.

He said, "Work is going on for the website. It will be launched the moment it is ready. A date for its launch will also be announced as soon as possible."

Mishra said the trust will release all the official details about the temple construction through the website only. The office of the trust has just started functioning. Once the website and social media platforms start functioning, other work will also get accelerated.

The official website will provide every detail and development related to the construction of the temple.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai has held a series of meetings with retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra, the head of the temple construction committee. He said three acres of land including the area near the sanctum sanctorum has been levelled. Now the levelling work of other areas has also started.

Champat Rai said a meeting to finalise the date for Bhumi Pujan is yet to be held. The matter is pending due to the coronavirus crisis. He said in spite of this, a blue print of the Ram temple construction will be ready soon.

--IANS