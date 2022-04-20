Ram temple trust members reach Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Members of the Ram temple trust reached Ayodhya on Saturday to start the process of identifying the place where Ram Lalla statue can be shifted.

After the deity is shifted to the new temple, all rituals of worship will continue uninterrupted.

VHP secretary Champat Rai and other members including Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Singh and DM Anuj Jha have also reached Ayodhya for shifting of the Ram Lalla statue.

Members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including its president Nritya Gopal Das, had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Thursday and invited him to visit Ayodhya for bhoomi pujan.

The meeting came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, met for the first time on Wednesday.

