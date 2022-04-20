Ram Temple Trust Likely To Be Constituted After Jan 16, Says Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

Ayodhya: Head of Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said here on Wednesday that the announcement for the trust that is required to be constituted for construction and management of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be made any day after January 16.

"After January 16, the announcement regarding the trust can be made any day," Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. "Without trust, no work can happen. We saints, especially from Ayodhya, want the Ram Temple to be made as early as possible," he added.

Stating that the trust will be made before Ram Navami, he suggested that the construction of the Ram Temple should start on auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

The Supreme Court gave its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya title dispute case in November last year. In its unanimous verdict, the apex court ruled that the disputed property will be managed in Lord Ram's name by a temple trust that will be set up by the central government within three months.