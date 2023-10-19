Ram Temple Trust Gets FCRA Approval For Foreign Donations

Lucknow: The Union Home Ministry has granted Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) approval to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which will allow the Trust to receive monetary contributions from outside the country for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials in the Ministry said.

"The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been approved by the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) Department of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, to receive voluntary contributions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010," Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Trust, said in a post on X. The Trust said the contributions can be sent to a designated bank account in the SBI's 11 Sansad Marg branch, New Delhi. "The FCRA section of the MHA has registered the Trust -- Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra -- to accept the voluntary contributions from foreign sources… Such contributions can be sent only to designated bank account. No such contributions shall be accepted in any branch or any other account of the Trust," the Trust said in a statement. The consecration ceremony of the temple is likely to take place in January next year. —IANS