Ram Temple To Be Constructed At Any Cost: Dy CM Maurya

Azamgarh: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said on Thursday that Ram Temple would be constructed at any cost but we should wait for court's verdict. He also claimed that there is no dispute within the UP government and no problem in the coordination.

"Ram Temple would be built at any cost but as court verdict is expected soon , hence everyone should wait for it," he said. Mr Maurya was here to visit the residence of state enviroment minister Dara Singh Chauhan, to pay condolence on the death of his father recently. He said that the yesterday's meeting of BJP president Amit Shah in Lucknow was a regular feature and it was called on the initiative of RSS. UNI